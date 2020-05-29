Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,913 PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 100,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,054,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

