Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,631 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

