Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 494,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextCure by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXTC. Roth Capital began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $33.20 on Friday. NextCure Inc has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.45 million and a PE ratio of -33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

