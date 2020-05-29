Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,599% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.