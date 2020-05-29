Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,540 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the average volume of 2,063 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,926,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.32 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.