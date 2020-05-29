Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $138.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $121.75.
In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
