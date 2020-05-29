Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading 28.6% Higher

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, 3,323,816 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 755% from the average session volume of 388,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

