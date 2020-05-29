The Providence Service Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Providence Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Providence Service’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million for the quarter.

PRSC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 430,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

