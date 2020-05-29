TELUS (TSE:T) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.38

Press coverage about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected TELUS’s score:

Get TELUS alerts:

T opened at C$23.66 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4587706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.28.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.