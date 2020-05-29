Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TLGT opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Teligent has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.09.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.50). Teligent had a negative net margin of 71.80% and a negative return on equity of 6,586.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.
Teligent Company Profile
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
