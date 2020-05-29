Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Sells A$27,600,000.00 in Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Adrian Di Marco sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.20 ($6.52), for a total value of A$27,600,000.00 ($19,574,468.09).

Shares of TNE stock opened at A$9.98 ($7.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.66. Technology One Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$6.36 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.26 ($7.28).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Technology One’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

