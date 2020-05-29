TD Securities Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
