TD Securities Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9684923 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

