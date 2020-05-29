Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Targa Resources stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.