Swiss National Bank Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Nevro worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. Nevro’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

