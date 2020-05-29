Swiss National Bank Has $3.19 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Amazon.com worth $3,188,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

