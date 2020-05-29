Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

MNTA stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,940. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

