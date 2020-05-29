Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of FirstCash worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

