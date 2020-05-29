Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

