SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $215.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,456 shares of company stock worth $1,028,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

