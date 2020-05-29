Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,487,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

