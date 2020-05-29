Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $13.30. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 17,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

