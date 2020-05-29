Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) shares traded down 6.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.69, 1,171,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,258,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Specifically, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,322,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 57.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 38.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.