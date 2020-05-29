Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX)’s share price was up 20.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.34, approximately 115,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 74,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

SOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$224.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

