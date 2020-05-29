StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,640 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $59,809,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

