StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,640 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $59,809,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.