Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SYBT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Insiders acquired a total of 12,582 shares of company stock worth $384,003 in the last ninety days. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.