Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 945% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

