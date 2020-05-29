Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nantkwest Call Options (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical volume of 417 call options.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,306,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nantkwest has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nantkwest will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.