Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Axos Financial Call Options (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

AX stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,860,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.