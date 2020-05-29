Steven K. Young Sells 253 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $21,368.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Steven K. Young sold 246 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $21,224.88.

On Thursday, March 26th, Steven K. Young sold 282 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $21,152.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

