Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.25. Sterling Bancorp shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 275,115 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,351 shares of company stock valued at $317,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 551,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

