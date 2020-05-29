Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $768,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 324.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

