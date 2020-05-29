St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.97. St. Joe Co has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

