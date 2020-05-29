SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

