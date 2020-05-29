Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

