Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Spark Energy worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SPKE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Spark Energy stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.46. Spark Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Research analysts expect that Spark Energy Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is 107.35%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.