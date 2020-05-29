Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Trading Up 20.7%

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) was up 20.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 139,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 73,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

