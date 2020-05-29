SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

