SIG (LON:SHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 79.29 ($1.04).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 28.37 ($0.37) on Friday. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.70 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 million and a P/E ratio of 40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.59.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

