Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.12. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 5,619,867 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.66.

In other news, insider Steven (Steve) Crane 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. Also, insider Mark Fleming 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

