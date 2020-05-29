SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,502 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

