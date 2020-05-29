SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,584 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Seaways by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Seaways by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. International Seaways Inc has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

