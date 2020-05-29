SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,119 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

BHLB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

