SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,672 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

