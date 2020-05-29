SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,173 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,968,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

