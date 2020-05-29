SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

