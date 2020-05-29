SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,878 SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,004,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Barclays began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of SWTX opened at $36.85 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

