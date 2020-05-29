SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,391 QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 75,700 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $840,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,201 shares of company stock worth $2,105,388. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

