SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 807,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 490,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.29 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $387,656.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $753,613. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

