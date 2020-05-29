SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at $820,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

BMRC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.