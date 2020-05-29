SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,216 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,606,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after buying an additional 947,947 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,560.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,816 shares of company stock worth $392,452. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx Inc has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

